The 82nd Airborne Division Departs for Swift Response 2021

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Fort Bragg, North Carolina for Swift Response 21 (SR21) where they will conduct Joint Forcible Entry operations into Estonia.



The Division will execute three multinational Airborne assaults to demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability and resolve to supporting the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 21, (scheduled to occur May 1-15 across Europe).



More than 7,000 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, and eight other nations will conduct a series of near simultaneous Joint Forceable Entry (JFE) operations into Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania respectively. (U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Zach VanDyke)