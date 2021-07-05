Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd Airborne Division Departs for Swift Response 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary J VanDyke 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Fort Bragg, North Carolina for Swift Response 21 (SR21) where they will conduct Joint Forcible Entry operations into Estonia.

    The Division will execute three multinational Airborne assaults to demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability and resolve to supporting the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 21, (scheduled to occur May 1-15 across Europe).

    More than 7,000 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, and eight other nations will conduct a series of near simultaneous Joint Forceable Entry (JFE) operations into Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania respectively. (U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Zach VanDyke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793964
    VIRIN: 210507-A-BI588-927
    PIN: 798135
    Filename: DOD_108328005
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Departs for Swift Response 2021, by SFC Zachary J VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Swift Response

    TAGS

    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT