Nurses Week 2021

Lieutenant (LT) Rocquelle DiShaw is a nurse with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in the Intensive Care Unit. LT DiShaw found her passion for taking care of others when she was 12 years old helping take care of her grandmother after school. “When I found out I could give back to my country and take care of patients, I was on it,” said LT DiShaw.



MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)