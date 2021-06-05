Nurses Week 2021

Lieutenant (LT) Rocquelle DiShaw is a nurse with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in the Intensive Care Unit. LT DiShaw found her passion for taking care of others when she was 12 years old helping take care of her grandmother after school. “When I found out I could give back to my country and take care of patients, I was on it,” said LT DiShaw.
