Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nurses Week 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Lieutenant (LT) Rocquelle DiShaw is a nurse with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in the Intensive Care Unit. LT DiShaw found her passion for taking care of others when she was 12 years old helping take care of her grandmother after school. “When I found out I could give back to my country and take care of patients, I was on it,” said LT DiShaw.

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793955
    VIRIN: 210506-M-MR059-005
    Filename: DOD_108327955
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week 2021, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lejeune
    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    Nurses Week
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT