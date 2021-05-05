Col. Doug DeMaio took command of the 187th Fighter Wing May 5th, 2021. The new Red Tail One addressed his airmen and community leaders in a ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 11:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|793944
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-VZ654-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108327897
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT