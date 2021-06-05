Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/6/2021

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, May 6 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. Very dry conditions in April resulted in very low runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. The upper Basin runoff was 44% of average, which was the 9th driest April in 123 years of record.

    TAGS

    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff

