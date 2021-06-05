Nurses Week 2021

Lieutenant (LT) Adam Rondina, a nurse with Naval Medical Readiness Training Command aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is stationed out of the Acute Respiratory Clinic, which also acts as a COVID-19 test site. LT Rondina reflects on his time as a nurse in the military saying, "The military sometimes opens up doors that you hadn't prior considered, and that's an aspect that I really enjoy."
MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)
