Nurses Week 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793794" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lieutenant (LT) Adam Rondina, a nurse with Naval Medical Readiness Training Command aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is stationed out of the Acute Respiratory Clinic, which also acts as a COVID-19 test site. LT Rondina reflects on his time as a nurse in the military saying, "The military sometimes opens up doors that you hadn't prior considered, and that's an aspect that I really enjoy."



MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)