    Nurses Week 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Lieutenant (LT) Adam Rondina, a nurse with Naval Medical Readiness Training Command aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is stationed out of the Acute Respiratory Clinic, which also acts as a COVID-19 test site. LT Rondina reflects on his time as a nurse in the military saying, "The military sometimes opens up doors that you hadn't prior considered, and that's an aspect that I really enjoy."

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793794
    VIRIN: 210506-M-MR059-002
    Filename: DOD_108326550
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Nurses Week 2021, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    Nurses Week
    COVID19USMC
    Naval Medical Readiness Training Command

