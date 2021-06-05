Lt. Col. Stone and Maj. (UK) Craig Shephard interviews, speaking at Green Ramp, Pope Army Airfield, they explain the significance of Swift Response, multi-nation interoperability and the airborne capability.
Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, conduct combat drills in preparation for deployment to Swift Response 21. The 82nd Airborne Division will execute three multinational Airborne operations to demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability, and resolve to support the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 21 (SR21), scheduled to occur May 1-15 across Europe.
More than 7,000 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, and eight other nations will conduct a series of near-simultaneous Joint Forceable Entry (JFE) operations into Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania respectively.
Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 19:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793766
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-KJ112-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108326362
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Stone and Maj. (UK) Craig Shephard Interviews regarding Swift Response, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
