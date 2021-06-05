Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Stone and Maj. (UK) Craig Shephard Interviews regarding Swift Response

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Lt. Col. Stone and Maj. (UK) Craig Shephard interviews, speaking at Green Ramp, Pope Army Airfield, they explain the significance of Swift Response, multi-nation interoperability and the airborne capability.

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, conduct combat drills in preparation for deployment to Swift Response 21. The 82nd Airborne Division will execute three multinational Airborne operations to demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability, and resolve to support the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 21 (SR21), scheduled to occur May 1-15 across Europe.
    More than 7,000 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, and eight other nations will conduct a series of near-simultaneous Joint Forceable Entry (JFE) operations into Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania respectively.
    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 19:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793766
    VIRIN: 210506-A-KJ112-001
    Filename: DOD_108326362
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: NC, US

    NATO
    FORT BRAGG
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    DEFENDEREUROPE
    AIRBORNE ALL THE WAY
    SWIFT RESPONSE 2021
    STEADY FORCES

