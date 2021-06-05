U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2021. This exercise is a 10th Marines-led live-fire artillery event that tests the unit's abilities to operate in a simulated littoral environment against a peer threat in a dynamic and multi-domain scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs, Cpl. Sydney Smith, and Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793713
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-Z7052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108325594
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Rolling Thunder 21.2, by SSgt Akeel Austin, Cpl Noah Ralphs and Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
