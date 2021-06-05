Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rolling Thunder 21.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin, Cpl. Noah Ralphs and Cpl. Sydney Smith

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2021. This exercise is a 10th Marines-led live-fire artillery event that tests the unit's abilities to operate in a simulated littoral environment against a peer threat in a dynamic and multi-domain scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs, Cpl. Sydney Smith, and Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 14:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793713
    VIRIN: 210506-M-Z7052-1001
    Filename: DOD_108325594
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling Thunder 21.2, by SSgt Akeel Austin, Cpl Noah Ralphs and Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Fort Bragg
    Artillery
    Camp Lejuene
    Air Raid
    10th Reg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT