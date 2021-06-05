video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 28, 2021. This exercise is a 10th Marines-led live-fire artillery event that tests the unit's abilities to operate in a simulated littoral environment against a peer threat in a dynamic and multi-domain scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs, Cpl. Sydney Smith, and Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)