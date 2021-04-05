Air Combat Command developed the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.
Units represented at NOLF Choctaw:
HQ Air Combat Command, JBLE
HQ 15th Air Force, Shaw AFB
United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis AFB
4th Fighter Wing, 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour-Johnson AFB
1st Fighter Wing, 27th Fighter Squadron, JBLE
19th Airlift Wing, 41st & 61st Airlift Squadrons, Little Rock AFB
1st Special Operations Wing, 15th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field
505th Command and Control Wing, Hurlburt Field
23rd Wing, 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody AFB
5th Combat Communications Group, 5th Combat Communications Squadron, Robins AFB
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 00:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793643
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-PE983-2143
|Filename:
|DOD_108323608
|Length:
|00:12:47
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Agile Flag 21-2 NOLF Choctaw Forward Operating Base, by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
