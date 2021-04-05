Agile Flag 21-2 NOLF Choctaw Forward Operating Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793643" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Combat Command developed the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.

Ten units from different bases across the Air Force participated in the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment which established a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.



Units represented at NOLF Choctaw:



HQ Air Combat Command, JBLE

HQ 15th Air Force, Shaw AFB

United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis AFB

4th Fighter Wing, 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour-Johnson AFB

1st Fighter Wing, 27th Fighter Squadron, JBLE

19th Airlift Wing, 41st & 61st Airlift Squadrons, Little Rock AFB

1st Special Operations Wing, 15th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field

505th Command and Control Wing, Hurlburt Field

23rd Wing, 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody AFB

5th Combat Communications Group, 5th Combat Communications Squadron, Robins AFB