AGILE FLAG 21-2 NOLF Choctaw 3 May

Air Combat Command developed the Agile Flag 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment. The Agile Flag 21-2 experiment tests a wing’s ability to into theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing, command units from other bases project combat air power, while remaining agile and dynamic.



Included in this B-roll package is:



Maintainers from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina

The Forward Operating Base set up at NOLF Choctaw

Communications equipment

Members of the 322nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia

Airmen waiting to refuel an incoming aircraft

F-15E Strike Eagles landing and being serviced