    AGILE FLAG 21-2 NOLF Choctaw 3 May

    JBLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command developed the Agile Flag 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment. The Agile Flag 21-2 experiment tests a wing’s ability to into theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing, command units from other bases project combat air power, while remaining agile and dynamic.

    Included in this B-roll package is:

    Maintainers from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina
    The Forward Operating Base set up at NOLF Choctaw
    Communications equipment
    Members of the 322nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia
    Airmen waiting to refuel an incoming aircraft
    F-15E Strike Eagles landing and being serviced

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793536
    VIRIN: 210503-F-PE983-1147
    Filename: DOD_108322452
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: JBLE, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 21-2 NOLF Choctaw 3 May, by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Experiment
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    READYAF
    AGILEFLAG212
    NOLF Choctaw

