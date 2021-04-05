2D Tank Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division, commemorate their history and symbolically close another chapter in Marine Corps history during their deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 5, 2021. In accordance with Marine Corps Force Design 2030, 2nd Tank Battalion is being deactivated to optimize the Marine Corps’ ability to conduct naval expeditionary warfare.
|05.04.2021
|05.05.2021 17:35
|Briefings
|793509
|210505-M-MO243-0001
|DOD_108322385
|00:35:25
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|4
|4
