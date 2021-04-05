Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2D Tank Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division, commemorate their history and symbolically close another chapter in Marine Corps history during their deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 5, 2021. In accordance with Marine Corps Force Design 2030, 2nd Tank Battalion is being deactivated to optimize the Marine Corps’ ability to conduct naval expeditionary warfare.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 17:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 793509
    VIRIN: 210505-M-MO243-0001
    Filename: DOD_108322385
    Length: 00:35:25
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D Tank Battalion Deactivation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deactivation Ceremony
    2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division

