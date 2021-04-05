2D Tank Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES 05.04.2021 Courtesy Video 2nd Marine Division

U.S. Marines with 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division, commemorate their history and symbolically close another chapter in Marine Corps history during their deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 5, 2021. In accordance with Marine Corps Force Design 2030, 2nd Tank Battalion is being deactivated to optimize the Marine Corps’ ability to conduct naval expeditionary warfare.