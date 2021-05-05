Always Ready Riflemen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, spend six days doing land navigation and close, long and unknown distance shooting ranges in Quantico, Virginia, April 25, 2021. During the field training exercise, Marines conducted land navigation and close, long and unknown distance shooting while building squad level operational cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)