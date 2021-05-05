Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready Riflemen

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, spend six days doing land navigation and close, long and unknown distance shooting ranges in Quantico, Virginia, April 25, 2021. During the field training exercise, Marines conducted land navigation and close, long and unknown distance shooting while building squad level operational cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793490
    VIRIN: 210505-M-MA011-1001
    Filename: DOD_108322222
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Military
    Marines
    MAGTF
    MARFORCOM
    Marine Forces Command
    COVID-19

