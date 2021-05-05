U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, spend six days doing land navigation and close, long and unknown distance shooting ranges in Quantico, Virginia, April 25, 2021. During the field training exercise, Marines conducted land navigation and close, long and unknown distance shooting while building squad level operational cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793490
|VIRIN:
|210505-M-MA011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108322222
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Always Ready Riflemen, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
