Inaugural K-9 TCCC Multinational Short Course B-Roll, Day 1 (4K V-LOG)

The 64th Medical Detachment held the first international canine tactical combat casualty care for handlers and medics at Baumholder, Germany April 13, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793290
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-RD023-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108319512
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
