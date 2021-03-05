Fort Hunter Liggett Open House - Maj. Lauff

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793220" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Hunter Liggett will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a public Open House May 15, 2021. Maj. Christopher Lauff, HHC Commander, gives a preview of some of the events: see displays of military equipment, have a chance to fire a weapon on a digital target in the Engagement Skills Trainer, watch a World War II aircraft land on the Schoonover dirt airstrip, meet World War II re-enactors, witness an artillery salute, and engage in virtual battle in the Army's Mobile Gaming Center.