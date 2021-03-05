Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett Open House - Maj. Lauff

    05.03.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a public Open House May 15, 2021. Maj. Christopher Lauff, HHC Commander, gives a preview of some of the events: see displays of military equipment, have a chance to fire a weapon on a digital target in the Engagement Skills Trainer, watch a World War II aircraft land on the Schoonover dirt airstrip, meet World War II re-enactors, witness an artillery salute, and engage in virtual battle in the Army's Mobile Gaming Center.

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    FHL80
    FHL80th

