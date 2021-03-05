Fort Hunter Liggett Open House - Maj. Lauff

Fort Hunter Liggett will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a public Open House May 15, 2021. Maj. Christopher Lauff, HHC Commander, gives a preview of some of the events: see displays of military equipment, have a chance to fire a weapon on a digital target in the Engagement Skills Trainer, watch a World War II aircraft land on the Schoonover dirt airstrip, meet World War II re-enactors, witness an artillery salute, and engage in virtual battle in the Army's Mobile Gaming Center.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|CA, US
