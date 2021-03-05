Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard Consolidates Overflow Beds at Hartford Convention Center

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Connecticut National Guard recovered more than 600 beds from the Hartford Convention Center, May 3, 2021. The National Guard had established this overflow space in preparation of the possibility that local hospitals may run out of space during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the space went unused and this consolidation marks a turning point in the state's journey back to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793212
    VIRIN: 210503-O-UQ901-365
    Filename: DOD_108318702
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID19

