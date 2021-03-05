The Connecticut National Guard recovered more than 600 beds from the Hartford Convention Center, May 3, 2021. The National Guard had established this overflow space in preparation of the possibility that local hospitals may run out of space during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the space went unused and this consolidation marks a turning point in the state's journey back to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793212
|VIRIN:
|210503-O-UQ901-365
|Filename:
|DOD_108318702
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Connecticut National Guard Consolidates Overflow Beds at Hartford Convention Center, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT