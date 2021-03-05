Connecticut National Guard Consolidates Overflow Beds at Hartford Convention Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793212" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Connecticut National Guard recovered more than 600 beds from the Hartford Convention Center, May 3, 2021. The National Guard had established this overflow space in preparation of the possibility that local hospitals may run out of space during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the space went unused and this consolidation marks a turning point in the state's journey back to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.