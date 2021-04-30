Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCICOM Commander, Major General Banta Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Major General Edward Banta, commander, Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM), talks about his reasons for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 18:03
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:17
    TAGS

    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    coronavirus
    COVID19USMC
    COVID-19 vaccine

