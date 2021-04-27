Test Pilot School from the 412th OG is sending students to BAFB to learn/fly the B-52.
The goal is inter-squadron integration to connect the ops community with the test community as well as a chance for the students to prove their test skills through a capstone course designed around different airframes.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792938
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-RZ679-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314228
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 412th OG Test Pilot School B52 Training, by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS
