    412th OG Test Pilot School B52 Training

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Test Pilot School from the 412th OG is sending students to BAFB to learn/fly the B-52.

    The goal is inter-squadron integration to connect the ops community with the test community as well as a chance for the students to prove their test skills through a capstone course designed around different airframes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792938
    VIRIN: 210427-F-RZ679-001
    Filename: DOD_108314228
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    Barksale Air Force Base

