Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Infantry Marine Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Communication Directorate             

    The School of Infantry West has completed the first 14-week pilot Infantry Marine Course. The course is part of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 initiative, as stated in the Commandant's Planning Guidance. This pilot course is the first of four pilot courses that will be conducted at both SOI East and West. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792911
    VIRIN: 210430-M-RO791-1001
    Filename: DOD_108314007
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Marine Course, by LCpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Infantry
    IMC
    2030
    2021
    Force Design

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT