The School of Infantry West has completed the first 14-week pilot Infantry Marine Course. The course is part of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 initiative, as stated in the Commandant's Planning Guidance. This pilot course is the first of four pilot courses that will be conducted at both SOI East and West. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)