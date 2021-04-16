Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generic Wellness Awareness 2021 - Tattoo

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Make a statement with a tattoo from your Exchange Tattoo Studio. Our Studio's are clean, sanitary and a professional environment. We follow CDC and Installation health guidelines, to insure a fun and safe experience. Enjoy affordable MILITARY STAR financing and special promotions. See more at MYECP.com. Make it count, with the Exchange Tattoo Studio.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 09:01
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MyECP.com
    Generic Wellness Awareness
    Exchange Tattoo Studio

