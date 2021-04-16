Make a statement with a tattoo from your Exchange Tattoo Studio. Our Studio's are clean, sanitary and a professional environment. We follow CDC and Installation health guidelines, to insure a fun and safe experience. Enjoy affordable MILITARY STAR financing and special promotions. See more at MYECP.com. Make it count, with the Exchange Tattoo Studio.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792756
|VIRIN:
|042921-D-DO482-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108311451
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Generic Wellness Awareness 2021 - Tattoo, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
