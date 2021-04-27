The Exchange's Durable Medical Supply Team is ready to meet your needs. All of our locations follow CDC and Installation guidelines. And provide a wide assortment of quality medical supplies to help you get around and find your independence. Enjoy affordable military star financing and special promotions. See more at MYECP.com. The Exchange's Durable Medical Supplies, here to serve our military community and their families.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 08:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792755
|VIRIN:
|042921-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311450
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Generic Wellness Awareness 2021 - DME, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT