Divestment April 2021

U.S. program supports Iraq's Counterterrorism Service. Iraq’s Counterterrorism Service received more than $14 million of ammunition, weaponry, and communication equipment at Al Asad Air Base on April 27, 2021 through a program known as CTEF -- Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund. CTEF supports the U.S. government's strategy to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria by working alongside the Iraqi Security Forces to promote stability in the region. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Clara Soria-Hernandez)