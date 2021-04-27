Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Divestment April 2021

    IRAQ

    04.27.2021

    Video by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. program supports Iraq's Counterterrorism Service. Iraq’s Counterterrorism Service received more than $14 million of ammunition, weaponry, and communication equipment at Al Asad Air Base on April 27, 2021 through a program known as CTEF -- Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund. CTEF supports the U.S. government's strategy to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria by working alongside the Iraqi Security Forces to promote stability in the region. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: IQ

    This work, Divestment April 2021, by SPC Clara Soria-Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMCAM
    Iraq
    CTEF

