    The Living Shoreline at Cherry Point

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    The U.S. Marine Corps with local agencies in North Carolina to construct a living shoreline at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. This project is estimated to be completed by early 2022. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)

    TAGS

    USMC
    Cherry Point
    MCAS
    MCICOM
    resiliency efforts
    Living Shoreline

