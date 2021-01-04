The U.S. Marine Corps with local agencies in North Carolina to construct a living shoreline at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. This project is estimated to be completed by early 2022. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)
|04.01.2021
|04.28.2021 22:50
|Interviews
|792712
|210401-M-MR059-001
|DOD_108310727
|00:01:44
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|1
|1
This work, The Living Shoreline at Cherry Point, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
