    Fort Eustis DFAC B-Roll Package

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Fort Eustis DFAC B-Roll package of Warrior Cafe DFAC workers' daily routine of serving Soldiers and mass food production at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792621
    VIRIN: 210420-F-RF516-0002
    Filename: DOD_108309220
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Eustis DFAC B-Roll Package, by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DFAC
    U.S. Army
    633 ABW
    JBLE
    633 FSS
    3N0X6

