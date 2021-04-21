Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gamblers Redeploy to home to Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 55th Gamblers redeployed home to Shaw AFB. Family members of Team Shaw were reunited with their loved ones.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:02
    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    F-16
    Redeployment
    Shaw AFB
    ACC
    Gamblers

