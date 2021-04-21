Gamblers Redeploy to home to Shaw

The 55th Gamblers redeployed home to Shaw AFB. Family members of Team Shaw were reunited with their loved ones.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792614
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-TK030-966
|Filename:
|DOD_108309158
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
