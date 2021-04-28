Airmen of the 2nd Munitions Squadron received multiple awards for recognition of their hard work and innovation in the field.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792608
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-LK801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108309071
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 2nd MUNS airmen recognized for outstanding maintenance, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT