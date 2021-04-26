Rockets, don't have rear view mirrors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 26, 2021. This is a live-fire artillery exercise where 10th Marines employed distributed fires via simulated Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB’s). The training increased 2d MARDIV’s combat readiness against a peer competitor. HIMARS are an advanced long-range and mobile rocket system that allows 2d MARDIV to employ precision fires onto a target. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin and Cpl. Noah Ralphs)