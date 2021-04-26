U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 26, 2021. This is a live-fire artillery exercise where 10th Marines employed distributed fires via simulated Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB’s). The training increased 2d MARDIV’s combat readiness against a peer competitor. HIMARS are an advanced long-range and mobile rocket system that allows 2d MARDIV to employ precision fires onto a target. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin and Cpl. Noah Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792587
|VIRIN:
|210426-M-Z7052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308831
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Rockets, don't have rear view mirrors, by SSgt Akeel Austin and Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
