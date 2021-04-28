NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - April 2021 - April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and today is Denim Day.



NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros discusses how each of us in the command plays a vital role in preventing sexual assault and highlights resources available that provide help for sexual assault victims.



