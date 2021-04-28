Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - April 2021 - April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and today is Denim Day.

    NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros discusses how each of us in the command plays a vital role in preventing sexual assault and highlights resources available that provide help for sexual assault victims.

    This month's Bravo Zulu goes to a team from PWD Jacksonville who executed the first ever in-house Airfield Area Development Plan update.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 12:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792579
    VIRIN: 210428-N-TZ363-192
    Filename: DOD_108308774
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - April 2021 - April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    SAPR
    NAVFAC Southeast
    DenimDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT