April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and today is Denim Day.
NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros discusses how each of us in the command plays a vital role in preventing sexual assault and highlights resources available that provide help for sexual assault victims.
This month's Bravo Zulu goes to a team from PWD Jacksonville who executed the first ever in-house Airfield Area Development Plan update.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 12:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792579
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-TZ363-192
|Filename:
|DOD_108308774
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - April 2021 - April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT