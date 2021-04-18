Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    91st ARS refuels F-22, A-10 for Florida air shows

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-22 Raptor aircraft and an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft II are refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., April 18, 2021, after performing for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo located in Lakeland, Fla. The Expo is the second largest air show in the world, with over 225,000 enthusiasts visiting to experience the 377 exhibitors that participated in the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792526
    VIRIN: 210418-F-GI539-1199
    Filename: DOD_108308018
    Length: 00:11:41
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS refuels F-22, A-10 for Florida air shows, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    Cocoa Beach Air Show
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT