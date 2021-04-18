91st ARS refuels F-22, A-10 for Florida air shows

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An F-22 Raptor aircraft and an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft II are refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., April 18, 2021, after performing for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo located in Lakeland, Fla. The Expo is the second largest air show in the world, with over 225,000 enthusiasts visiting to experience the 377 exhibitors that participated in the event.