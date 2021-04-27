Members of the Montana National Guard Equal Opportunity Training Team congratulate the Department of Equal Opportunity Management Institute on 50 successful years of providing quality training and education to the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 21:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792524
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-BF054-557
|Filename:
|DOD_108307946
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DEOMI 50th Year, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
