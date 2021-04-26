Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 ACS volunteer appreciation - Col. Ruga

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Daniel Nelson and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The Army recognizes and appreciates the commitment, contributions and sacrifices of our volunteers. That sentiment is shared by your Command Team here at Fort Wainwright. Thank you for your hard work and continued service in support of our Soldiers, Civilians and Families.

    We encourage you to help celebrate by tuning in to the Fort Wainwright Facebook page on April 29 at 1 p.m. During the event, Fort Wainwright will recognize 51 Volunteers that dedicated over 50 hours of their time as well as 4 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients in the following categories: Military Member; Family Member; Civilian Member; Youth Member.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 ACS volunteer appreciation - Col. Ruga, by Daniel Nelson and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Alaska
    Army
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

