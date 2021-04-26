2021 ACS volunteer appreciation - Col. Ruga

The Army recognizes and appreciates the commitment, contributions and sacrifices of our volunteers. That sentiment is shared by your Command Team here at Fort Wainwright. Thank you for your hard work and continued service in support of our Soldiers, Civilians and Families.
We encourage you to help celebrate by tuning in to the Fort Wainwright Facebook page on April 29 at 1 p.m. During the event, Fort Wainwright will recognize 51 Volunteers that dedicated over 50 hours of their time as well as 4 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients in the following categories: Military Member; Family Member; Civilian Member; Youth Member.
