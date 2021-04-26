2021 ACS volunteer appreciation - "Why I volunteer"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leading up to this year's Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony (VRC) here at Fort Wainwright, we're hearing from some of you, about why you volunteer -- here's Katherine Gonzalez.



We encourage you to help celebrate by tuning in to the Fort Wainwright Facebook page on April 29 at 1 p.m. During the event, Fort Wainwright will recognize 51 Volunteers that dedicated over 50 hours of their time as well as 4 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients in the following categories: Military Member; Family Member; Civilian Member; Youth Member.