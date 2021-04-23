Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Up USASAC - Ep2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    In this edition, USASAC's SHARP Program Manager Jonathan Trussell talks about the importance of the command climate survey and why he along with the organizations leadership team encourages employees to participate whenever they can.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 16:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792362
    VIRIN: 210426-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108305481
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Up USASAC - Ep2, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tim Hanson
    USASAC
    DEOCS

