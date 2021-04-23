What's Up USASAC - Ep2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition, USASAC's SHARP Program Manager Jonathan Trussell talks about the importance of the command climate survey and why he along with the organizations leadership team encourages employees to participate whenever they can.