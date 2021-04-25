U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 25, 2021. Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 is a live-fire artillery exercise where 10th Marines employed distributed fires via simulated Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB’s). The training is designed to increase 2d MARDIV’s combat readiness against a peer competitor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792341
|VIRIN:
|210425-M-Z7052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108305274
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rolling Thunder 21.2: 1/10 Fireball, by SSgt Akeel Austin and Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
