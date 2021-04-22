Rolling in the Thunder

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 at Fort Bragg, NC., April 22, 2021. Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 is a live-fire artillery exercise where 10th Marines employed distributed fires via simulated Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB’s). The training is designed to increase 2d MARDIV’s combat readiness against a peer competitor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792213
|VIRIN:
|210422-M-Z7052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108302317
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
