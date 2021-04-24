Adaptability

Maj. Martin Smith, a pilot for the 187th Fighter Wing, talks about adapting to flying the F-35A Lightning II and how the Alabama Air National Guard will transition into the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 16:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792203
|VIRIN:
|210424-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108302222
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT