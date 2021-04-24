Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal of Chunchula, Alabama, April 24, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Brazeal was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters, Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792139
    VIRIN: 210424-F-F3100-2001
    Filename: DOD_108301990
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: CHUNCHULA, AL, US

