B-Roll: Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal of Chunchula, Alabama, April 24, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Brazeal was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters, Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792139
|VIRIN:
|210424-F-F3100-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301990
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|CHUNCHULA, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
