    B-Roll: Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jaylon D. Moye - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. A U.S. Navy carry team transfers the remains of Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jaylon D. Moye of Pataskala, Ohio, April 23, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moye was assigned to USS Dextrous, Bahrain. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792064
    VIRIN: 210423-F-F3100-2001
    Filename: DOD_108300225
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: PATASKALA, OH, US

