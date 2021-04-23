A U.S. A U.S. Navy carry team transfers the remains of Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jaylon D. Moye of Pataskala, Ohio, April 23, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moye was assigned to USS Dextrous, Bahrain. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792064
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-F3100-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108300225
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|PATASKALA, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jaylon D. Moye - Dignified Transfer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
