Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Local Repair Saves $400,000

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson, Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone and Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Since late March, the 374th Maintenance Squadron and 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron coordinators have hosted a contract field team to conduct repairs on four C-130J aircraft at Yokota. Crane operators from the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron also provided critical support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792006
    VIRIN: 210423-F-BE965-698
    Filename: DOD_108299700
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Repair Saves $400,000, by SSgt Braden Anderson, SSgt Jessica Avallone and SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Repair
    Yokota
    Lockheed Martin
    Yokota Air Force Base
    Time Lapse
    Tail
    Carlson
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    Rudder
    Replace
    374 AMXS
    Multicapable
    374 MSG
    Aufdenberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT