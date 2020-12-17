Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Find a career at USACE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Short video encourages people who are looking for a career to consider working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 18:01
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 791937
    VIRIN: 201217-D-PZ119-586
    Filename: DOD_108298973
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Find a career at USACE, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    careers
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    SPD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT