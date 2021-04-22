Earth Day 2021 – What to do with Hazardous Waste

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kat Gannon, Fort Wainwright's Hazardous Waste Program Manager provides information on how to make every day Earth Day, by taking advantage of the free Household Hazardous Waste Program, located in the Hazardous Waste Consolidation Facility, building 3489 on Chippewa Avenue.



Items can be dropped off, as well as picked up for reuse. Preparing for a permanent change of station? Don’t let your hobby or cleaning products go to waste, call (907) 356-2023 to learn more.