    Earth Day 2021 – What to do with Hazardous Waste

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Kat Gannon, Fort Wainwright's Hazardous Waste Program Manager provides information on how to make every day Earth Day, by taking advantage of the free Household Hazardous Waste Program, located in the Hazardous Waste Consolidation Facility, building 3489 on Chippewa Avenue.

    Items can be dropped off, as well as picked up for reuse. Preparing for a permanent change of station? Don’t let your hobby or cleaning products go to waste, call (907) 356-2023 to learn more.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:53
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day 2021 – What to do with Hazardous Waste, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Army
    Earth Day
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

