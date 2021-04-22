Kat Gannon, Fort Wainwright's Hazardous Waste Program Manager provides information on how to make every day Earth Day, by taking advantage of the free Household Hazardous Waste Program, located in the Hazardous Waste Consolidation Facility, building 3489 on Chippewa Avenue.
Items can be dropped off, as well as picked up for reuse. Preparing for a permanent change of station? Don’t let your hobby or cleaning products go to waste, call (907) 356-2023 to learn more.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791872
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-XA877-1005
|PIN:
|1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108297961
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2021 – What to do with Hazardous Waste, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
