    Earth Day 2021 - Enjoy the great outdoors while preserving resources

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Matthew Sprau, Planning Chief from the Directorate of Public Works, Environmental division, reminds us how we as a community can help to keep our community green by; cleaning up spills, picking up pet waste and respecting wildlife.

    And just as important, it’s about celebrating and appreciating our Alaskan outdoors by enjoying and recreating while preserving the natural and cultural resources all around us.

    To learn more, call 361-9686, or visit the Environmental Division at building 3023, Neely Road. Find out how to recreate on Army training lands, at https://usartrak.isportsman.net.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791871
    VIRIN: 210422-A-XA877-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108297957
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

