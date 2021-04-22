Earth Day 2021 - Enjoy the great outdoors while preserving resources

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Matthew Sprau, Planning Chief from the Directorate of Public Works, Environmental division, reminds us how we as a community can help to keep our community green by; cleaning up spills, picking up pet waste and respecting wildlife.



And just as important, it’s about celebrating and appreciating our Alaskan outdoors by enjoying and recreating while preserving the natural and cultural resources all around us.



To learn more, call 361-9686, or visit the Environmental Division at building 3023, Neely Road. Find out how to recreate on Army training lands, at https://usartrak.isportsman.net.