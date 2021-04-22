Matthew Sprau, Planning Chief from the Directorate of Public Works, Environmental division, reminds us how we as a community can help to keep our community green by; cleaning up spills, picking up pet waste and respecting wildlife.
And just as important, it’s about celebrating and appreciating our Alaskan outdoors by enjoying and recreating while preserving the natural and cultural resources all around us.
To learn more, call 361-9686, or visit the Environmental Division at building 3023, Neely Road. Find out how to recreate on Army training lands, at https://usartrak.isportsman.net.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791871
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-XA877-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108297957
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2021 - Enjoy the great outdoors while preserving resources, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT