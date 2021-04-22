Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day 2021 - Monitoring the health of our ecosystem

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Ida Petersen, Fort Wainwright's Water Program Manager urges everyone to participate in monitoring the health of our storm water and ecosystems. The ecosystem is where organisms and their environment interact. This includes all of us, our pets, our neighborhoods, wildlife, and even our cars.

    We want to hear from you. How is your ecosystem?
    Get involved by filling out our Storm Water Opinion survey today.

    Find the survey and more at https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/storm-water

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:52
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day 2021 - Monitoring the health of our ecosystem, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Army
    Earth Day
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

