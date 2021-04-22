Earth Day 2021 - Monitoring the health of our ecosystem

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ida Petersen, Fort Wainwright's Water Program Manager urges everyone to participate in monitoring the health of our storm water and ecosystems. The ecosystem is where organisms and their environment interact. This includes all of us, our pets, our neighborhoods, wildlife, and even our cars.



We want to hear from you. How is your ecosystem?

Get involved by filling out our Storm Water Opinion survey today.



Find the survey and more at https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/storm-water