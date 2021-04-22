Ida Petersen, Fort Wainwright's Water Program Manager urges everyone to participate in monitoring the health of our storm water and ecosystems. The ecosystem is where organisms and their environment interact. This includes all of us, our pets, our neighborhoods, wildlife, and even our cars.
We want to hear from you. How is your ecosystem?
Get involved by filling out our Storm Water Opinion survey today.
Find the survey and more at https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/storm-water
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791870
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-XA877-1004
|PIN:
|1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108297955
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2021 - Monitoring the health of our ecosystem, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
