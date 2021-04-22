Daniel Yamamoto, the Automotive Mechanic Supervisor at Fort Wainwright's Auto Skills Center, describes how their facility provides guidance and instruction to customers for the proper disposal of automotive wastes; like oils, oil filters, and antifreeze.
The Auto Skills Center strives to keep the planet healthy by providing these services to our Fort Wainwright community.
This work, Earth Day 2021 - Automotive Skills Center provides disposal of vehicle wastes, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm
