    Earth Day 2021 - Automotive Skills Center provides disposal of vehicle wastes

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Daniel Yamamoto, the Automotive Mechanic Supervisor at Fort Wainwright's Auto Skills Center, describes how their facility provides guidance and instruction to customers for the proper disposal of automotive wastes; like oils, oil filters, and antifreeze.

    The Auto Skills Center strives to keep the planet healthy by providing these services to our Fort Wainwright community.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791869
    VIRIN: 210422-A-XA877-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_108297953
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day 2021 - Automotive Skills Center provides disposal of vehicle wastes, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Army
    Earth Day
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

