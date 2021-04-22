Earth Day 2021 - Automotive Skills Center provides disposal of vehicle wastes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Daniel Yamamoto, the Automotive Mechanic Supervisor at Fort Wainwright's Auto Skills Center, describes how their facility provides guidance and instruction to customers for the proper disposal of automotive wastes; like oils, oil filters, and antifreeze.



The Auto Skills Center strives to keep the planet healthy by providing these services to our Fort Wainwright community.