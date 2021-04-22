At the Directorate of Emergency Services, Sgt. Devan Leon supports a healthy and green earth through his work as one of the Fort Wainwright Conservation Law Enforcement officers.
His work helps ensure that resources are preserved through upholding established laws and regulations protecting wildlife, the environment and cultural resources throughout the year.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791868
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-XA877-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108297952
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2021 - Preserving the great outdoors for present and future generations, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
