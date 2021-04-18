Oregon Air National Guard 80th Anniversary

This week, the Oregon Air National Guard celebrates its 80th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, we created this retelling of how we started, where we are now, and what the future holds for the ORANG. One thing remains constant; our desire to serve our country, state, and local communities when we're called upon!
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 16:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791729
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-SP755-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108296448
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT