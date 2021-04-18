Oregon Air National Guard 80th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week, the Oregon Air National Guard celebrates its 80th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, we created this retelling of how we started, where we are now, and what the future holds for the ORANG. One thing remains constant; our desire to serve our country, state, and local communities when we're called upon!