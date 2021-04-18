Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Air National Guard 80th Anniversary

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    This week, the Oregon Air National Guard celebrates its 80th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, we created this retelling of how we started, where we are now, and what the future holds for the ORANG. One thing remains constant; our desire to serve our country, state, and local communities when we're called upon!

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791729
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-SP755-0001
    Filename: DOD_108296448
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    oregon
    oregon air national guard
    173rd fighter wing
    142nd wing

