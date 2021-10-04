Soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment and British soldiers from 3rd (UK) Division conduct a tactical movement drill at Warfighter 21-4 at Fort Hood, Texas, April 10, Warfighter 21-4 is a military training event that challenges senior commanders and staffs in a computer driven battlefield simulation. Warfighter 21-4 is the largest in the 35 year history of the Mission Command Training Program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791552
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-AL574-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108294547
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT