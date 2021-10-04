Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment and British soldiers from 3rd (UK) Division conduct a tactical movement drill at Warfighter 21-4 at Fort Hood, Texas, April 10, Warfighter 21-4 is a military training event that challenges senior commanders and staffs in a computer driven battlefield simulation. Warfighter 21-4 is the largest in the 35 year history of the Mission Command Training Program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)