    A look at service during the U.S. Army Reserve's 113th birthday

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L. Taylor reflects on his 26-year career, and the heritage of service during the Army Reserve's 113th birthday. He elaborated on opportunities and the unique nature of the Army Reserve. The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates its birthday anniversary this year on April 23, 2021.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:24
    Category: PSA
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 

    TAGS

    IL
    Arlington Heights
    U.S Army Reserve Birthday
    2021
    CSM Anthony L. Taylor
    113th birthday

