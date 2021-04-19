A look at service during the U.S. Army Reserve's 113th birthday

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L. Taylor reflects on his 26-year career, and the heritage of service during the Army Reserve's 113th birthday. He elaborated on opportunities and the unique nature of the Army Reserve. The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates its birthday anniversary this year on April 23, 2021.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by David Lietz)
|04.19.2021
|04.20.2021 19:24
|PSA
|791547
|210420-A-KL464-001
|DOD_108294439
|00:02:15
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US
|0
|0
