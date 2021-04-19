A look at service during the U.S. Army Reserve's 113th birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L. Taylor reflects on his 26-year career, and the heritage of service during the Army Reserve's 113th birthday. He elaborated on opportunities and the unique nature of the Army Reserve. The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates its birthday anniversary this year on April 23, 2021.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by David Lietz)