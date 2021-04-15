Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Up USASAC - Ep1

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    On this edition of "What's Up USASAC" we talk about the commanding general's latest visit to Columbia. BG Lowrey, CSM Rice, and staff members got to see first hand how USASAC's partnership is impacting the Columbian military by participating in key leadership engagements, viewing a live-fire exercise, touring a variety of facilities, and speaking with Soldiers from within the Columbian Army.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 791335
    VIRIN: 210419-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108292244
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: AL, US

    Hanson
    USASAC
    What's Up USASAC

