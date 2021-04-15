What's Up USASAC - Ep1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791335" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of "What's Up USASAC" we talk about the commanding general's latest visit to Columbia. BG Lowrey, CSM Rice, and staff members got to see first hand how USASAC's partnership is impacting the Columbian military by participating in key leadership engagements, viewing a live-fire exercise, touring a variety of facilities, and speaking with Soldiers from within the Columbian Army.