Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Disposition Services: DOD's Reverse Logistics Experts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    At DLA Disposition Services we are all about: Readiness…Responsiveness…Reuse. A Major Subordinate Command within the Defense Logistics Agency, our mission is to support the warfighter by providing worldwide reverse logistical solutions. This video shows you how we’re your one stop shop to dispose of and reutilize property. DLA Disposition Services…we are D-O-D’s Reverse Logistics Experts For more information, visit: https://www.dla.mil/DispositionServices.aspx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791330
    VIRIN: 210419-D-LU733-580
    PIN: 505740
    Filename: DOD_108292202
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Disposition Services: DOD's Reverse Logistics Experts, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Disposition Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT