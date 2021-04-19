At DLA Disposition Services we are all about: Readiness…Responsiveness…Reuse. A Major Subordinate Command within the Defense Logistics Agency, our mission is to support the warfighter by providing worldwide reverse logistical solutions. This video shows you how we’re your one stop shop to dispose of and reutilize property. DLA Disposition Services…we are D-O-D’s Reverse Logistics Experts For more information, visit: https://www.dla.mil/DispositionServices.aspx
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791330
|VIRIN:
|210419-D-LU733-580
|PIN:
|505740
|Filename:
|DOD_108292202
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Disposition Services: DOD's Reverse Logistics Experts, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
