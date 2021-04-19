DLA Disposition Services: DOD's Reverse Logistics Experts (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At DLA Disposition Services we are all about: Readiness…Responsiveness…Reuse. A Major Subordinate Command within the Defense Logistics Agency, our mission is to support the warfighter by providing worldwide reverse logistical solutions. This video shows you how we’re your one stop shop to dispose of and reutilize property. DLA Disposition Services…we are D-O-D’s Reverse Logistics Experts For more information, visit: https://www.dla.mil/DispositionServices.aspx